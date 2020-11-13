15 scientists connected to MP institutions in world’s top 2% scientists list

Indore: As many as 15 scientists, who were or are associated with higher education institutions in the state, have featured among the top two per cent scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious US-based Stanford University.

The university lately released the list which carries names of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. Nearly 1500 scientists, engineers and doctors are from India in the list having names of as many as 1,59,683 persons.

Among those who feature in the list from Madhya Pradesh include four scientists associated with IIT Indore, three with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, and two with Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology.

The four scientists from IIT Indore include former director Pradeep Mathur, faculty Ram Bilas Pachori and visiting faculties Hari B Hablani and SC Koria.

Though Hablani is faculty with IIT Bombay, his name has been mentioned in the list for his work in IIT Indore in the field of Aerospace & Aeronautics.

Those found place in the list from DAVV, include former vice chancellor MS Sodha, retired faculty KK Pandey and late Dinesh Varshney.

Similarly, a scientist with RRCAT, Dr PK Gupta and retired scientist Dr Sindhunil Barman Roy also figured among the lot.

In total nine scientists from Indore were among the 1500 Indians.

Four from Bhopal, two from Sagar

The list also has four scientists from Bhopal and two from Sagar.

Three faculty members from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal including Kankan Bhattacharyya, Deepak Chopra and Nitin T Patil featured in the list.

Similar, National Institute of Technical Teachers‘ Training and Research (Bhopal) faulty also found place in the list.

Dr H S Gour Vishwavidyalaya Sagar faculties Suresh P Vyas and Sanjay K Jain also featured in the prestigious lot.