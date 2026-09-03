₹1.5 Crore, 51 Complaints, 15 States: Indore MBA Student Lands In Cyber Crime Net | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested an MBA student after Rs 1.5 crore linked to cyber frauds was allegedly received in his bank account, suspected to be a mule account.

The account was linked to 51 cyber fraud complaints across 15 states, police said on Wednesday. The action was taken under Operation Matrix.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya identified the accused as Abhishek Tiwari, a resident of Shri Ganesh Nagar.

Police analysed data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRP and State Cyber Police Headquarters and matched transactions in the suspicious account with complaints on cybercrime portals.

Dandotiya said the account was linked to complaints from Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Based on bank records and technical evidence, police registered a case against Tiwari and other suspects and arrested him.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Information Technology Act.

Police are probing the account’s use, suspicious transactions and others who may have helped operate it or the wider cyber fraud network.

Police suspect Tiwari and his associates converted the money into cryptocurrency and transferred it to other bank accounts. They are also probing whether funds were transferred to foreign accounts.