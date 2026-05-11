15 cartons of premium beer for sale in Haryana caught, van driver, arrested in Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department on Sunday intercepted a four-wheeler in Depalpur and seized 15 cartons of premium beer being transported illegally.

Assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari said teams were formed under excise controller Devesh Chaturvedi and deputy controller Manoj Agrawal to curb illegal liquor transport. During patrolling, excise sub-inspector Bhagwandas Aharwar and his team stopped a van on suspicion. A search revealed 15 cartons containing 360 cans of premium beer marked “For Sale in Haryana Only.”

The department seized the liquor and the vehicle and arrested the driver, Suraj Bundela, a resident of Rau. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 34(1)(a) and 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act. The market value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs5.72 lakh.

In a separate operation, sub-inspector Meera Singh registered 13 cases under sections 36(A) and 36(B) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act. Officials seized 13.5 bulk litres of spirit and malt liquor worth nearly Rs18,200. Action was taken at several locations, including Jawahar Marg, Juni Indore, Loha Mandi, Khandwa Naka, and restaurants such as K2H, Sukoon, New Apna Punjabi Dhaba, and Ding Dong Dhaba.

On Monday, a team led by ADEO Vinita Sagar and Sub-Inspector Meena Mal intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 44 quarters of country liquor hidden in a sack. The officials arrested the suspect, Neeraj Khare, and registered a case under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act. The seized liquor and vehicle are valued at approximately Rs 78,344.