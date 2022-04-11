14th batch of EPGP starts at IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 14th batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management – EPGP began at IIM Indore on April 11, 2022. The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore. Chief Guest Mr. Siddharth Sethi, Co-Founder – InfoBeans; Prof. Saurabh Chandra, Chair – EPGP; and Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash, Dean – Programmes, and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, in his address, shared three lessons he learned from his corporate and academic journey. Sharing the first lesson of finding one’s purpose and blending it with vision and imagination, Prof. Rai encouraged the participants to endure hard work.

‘If you continue to work hard, you will become ‘someone’ and reach ‘somewhere’ – but is that what you want? It is imperative to know your vision – what you wish to be – and then work towards attaining it,’ he said. He advised the participants to envision the world they wish to live in and then work to create the same.

‘Once you understand your purpose, you can identify your relationship with everything – the world, the people around, the society, nature, etc. This helps you to comprehend your obligations and responsibilities and boosts you to work in the right direction’, he said.

Second, he guided the participants to pursue excellence. He has said that one could achieve excellence only when they are chasing perfection. ‘Figure out your true potential, enhance your ability, and have the willingness, for these will help you succeed,’ he said. Having a ‘grit’ is as significant as working hard, he explained in the third lesson. ‘Hard work isn’t enough. Perseverance is the key. Even if you stumble and fail a couple of times, have the resilience to get up and start walking again’, he concluded.

Mr. Siddharth Sethi shared his life journey with the new batch. He mentioned that he derives his ambitious behavior from his mother – who has always encouraged him to accomplish goals and move ahead in life.

‘My mom always inspired me and considered my career her own, which has helped me become who I am today. I enrolled into this brilliantly designed curriculum by IIM Indore as advised by my mother, and it has proven to be the best programme,’ he said.

He noted that the programme ensured the overall development of managerial skills in the classrooms and interactions with peers from diverse backgrounds with rich working experience. He advised the participants to dream big and keep learning.

‘I believe that one needs to keep learning, unlearning, and upgrading their knowledge. This helps you network with like-minded people and involve more people in your dream. A dream seen alone is just a dream, but a dream seen together is a reality,’ he said.

He noted that after graduation, this programme would not only develop the participants into better managers but also will help them realize their potential. It encouraged them to contribute to their careers, society, and nation-building.

Prof. Saurabh Chandra briefed the participants about the curriculum. The new batch also received briefings on the institute’s facilities and library resources. The inauguration concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash. A total of 59 participants (9 females and 50 males) with an average work experience of 8.95 years have registered for the programme.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:51 PM IST