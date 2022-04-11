13th Batch of Faculty Development Programme Begins at IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 13th batch of the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) at IIM Indore began on April 11, 2022. The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore. Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash, Dean-Programmes; Prof. Subin Sudhir, Chair-Executive Education, and Prof. Sanjeev Tripathi, Programme Coordinator-FDP were also present on this occasion.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, in his speech, shared his life experiences and the lessons that helped him succeed during his journey as a teacher. Sharing his personal experience of switching from corporate to academia, Prof. Rai suggested the new batch follow their passion.

‘When I switched from Tata Steel and decided to become a teacher, I witnessed resistance from the people around. I, however, believe that one should always chase one’s dream and work hard to achieve what brings them joy and a sense of contentment’, he said.

Explaining the significance of doing the right thing, he has mentioned that being a teacher is all about integrity. As a person, one must ensure that we do what we say and we say what we mean. ‘Whatever you think, speak or do has to be in consonance. The true strength of a character gets reflected when nobody is watching. If ever you feel embarrassed or fearsome or doubt your action, don’t pursue it. Listen to your heart and make sure you take the right decision’, he suggested.

He advised the batch comprising faculty members and research scholars to overcome the resistance they might face while doing something new. ‘Perseverance is the key. Do not give up on your dreams because you are skeptical about what others would think or say about you. Listen to your heart and keep learning and moving ahead’, he concluded.

Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash and Prof. Subin Sudhir welcomed the new batch and advised them to learn within the classroom sessions and from the informal conversations with their peers. ‘Make optimum use of this opportunity and augment your knowledge by sharing,’ they said. The programme is designed to ensure that participants learn new teaching pedagogies and research techniques that would benefit them in their teaching careers, they added.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Sanjeev Tripathi. A total of 18 participants have registered for the programme.

