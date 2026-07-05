14-Hour Power Outage Leaves Half Of The Town Without Electricity In Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly half of Sardarpur town remained without electricity for around 14 hours after a transformer on Jail Road failed around 2 am on Sunday. Power supply was restored at about 4.15 pm after prolonged repair work by the Electricity Department.

The outage affected several residential areas, including Jail Road, Sardarpura, Gayatri Colony, Dak Bungalow, Amla Line, Patel Colony and the Shani Mandir locality. Streetlights on major roads also remained non-functional throughout the night.

Residents said they spent a sleepless night due to intense heat and mosquito infestation.

The prolonged outage also disrupted the town's drinking water supply during the morning hours, adding to public inconvenience.

The transformer, installed on a roadside pole on Jail Road, has reportedly developed faults on several occasions in the past, leading to repeated power disruptions.

Residents questioned the lack of preventive maintenance before the onset of the monsoon.

Electricity Board official Anil Amode said the transformer burned out during the night and repair teams were deployed the following morning to replace it.

He said officials worked continuously to restore supply as quickly as possible.

The prolonged outage disrupted normal life across several localities, with residents urging the department to take permanent measures to prevent recurring transformer failures.