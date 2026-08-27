136 Quintals Of Garlic Go Missing, Worth ₹20 Lakh In Piplia Mandi | Representative Image

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A consignment of 136 quintals (85 kg) of garlic, valued at around Rs 20 lakh, allegedly went missing while being transported from Piplia Mandi Krishi Upaj Mandi to Dhupguri in West Bengal.

Piplia Mandi police have registered a case against truck driver Dinesh and his companion Akbar Ansari under Section 316(3) of the BNS for alleged breach of trust.

According to complainant Lokesh Harjani, a garlic trader operating Sai Krishna Impacts at the Mandi, his firm received an order from Gupta Trading Company, Dhupguri.

The trader hired an Eicher truck through Assam Bengal MD Road Lines Mandsaur Transport. On Aug 23, 432 bags of garlic weighing 136 quintals 85 kg were loaded into truck HR 39 G 8686 and dispatched around 7.30 pm.

The next day, the mobile phones of Dinesh and Ansari were allegedly switched off. The West Bengal buyer also informed Harjani that the consignment had not arrived.

Fake number plate under scanner

The trader further alleged that the registration number displayed on the truck did not match its actual registration. He claimed the vehicle's actual number was MP 09 BM 4221. Police are verifying the registration, ownership, transport documents and possible route.

Police are searching for the two suspects and attempting to trace the truck and garlic consignment. The trader has also circulated details of the vehicle and driver seeking information.