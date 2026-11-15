₹1,353 Crore Irrigation Project Inaugurated In MP's Dhar, To Benefit Over 120 Villages | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An irrigation project that will provide water to more than 120 villages was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the ₹1,353 crore Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Dhar district.

Yadav said the project would strengthen agricultural and irrigation facilities in the region and benefit lakh of farmers. It would provide water for irrigation to 84 villages in Dhar district and 42 villages in neighbouring Alirajpur district, he said.

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: At a 1,353-crore irrigation project inauguration event, CM Mohan Yadav says, "...Without water, farming is truly incomplete. When people migrate from villages, it causes hardship. But let us applaud loudly and express our gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. The Hon'ble Governor is present here, and the Hon'ble Prime Minister is also going to join us shortly. Through his blessings, the entire district and the state government have received blessings..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav says, "...On this occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, let us welcome it with loud applause—the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The work our government is doing for tribal heroes is truly wondrous..." https://t.co/jDnJ2xyqkJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda dedicated his life to protecting water, forests and land, and his life remains an inspiration for all of us,” the Chief Minister said.

Union Minister Savitri Thakur, district in-charge Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and state Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah were among those who attended the programme.

#WATCH धार: मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव ने नर्मदा-आधारित सिंचाई परियोजना पर कहा, "भाजपा सरकार सभी के कल्याण के लिए काम कर रही है... आज एक बड़ी परियोजना के लोकार्पित होने से 1 लाख हेक्टर में नया सिंचित एरिया बनेगा। इससे 100 से अधिक गांवों को लाभ मिलेगा। इससे 15 दिन पहले ही हमने करीब 2500 करोड़ की एक और परियोजना दी थी... आज बिरसा मुंडा जी की जयंती है और हमने धूमधाम से जयंती मनाई है। मेरी अपनी ओर से सभी को बधाई।" — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 15, 2026

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates the Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project at an event. (Source: Jansampark MP YouTube) https://t.co/hltiVma41O — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

The leaders on the dais and the gathering also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address through video conferencing on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, observed to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

After the programme, the Governor and the Chief Minister visited the home of a tribal family and had a meal there.