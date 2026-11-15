₹1,353 Crore Irrigation Project Inaugurated In MP's Dhar, To Benefit Over 120 Villages | VIDEO

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An irrigation project that will provide water to more than 120 villages was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the ₹1,353 crore Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Dhar district.
Yadav said the project would strengthen agricultural and irrigation facilities in the region and benefit lakh of farmers. It would provide water for irrigation to 84 villages in Dhar district and 42 villages in neighbouring Alirajpur district, he said.
“Bhagwan Birsa Munda dedicated his life to protecting water, forests and land, and his life remains an inspiration for all of us,” the Chief Minister said.
Union Minister Savitri Thakur, district in-charge Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and state Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah were among those who attended the programme.
The leaders on the dais and the gathering also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address through video conferencing on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, observed to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.
After the programme, the Governor and the Chief Minister visited the home of a tribal family and had a meal there.