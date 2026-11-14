MP To Get 22 New Medical Colleges, 18,050 MBBS Seats In Two Years; CM Mohan Yadav Orders Fresh Tenders | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to issue fresh tenders for all 11 medical colleges proposed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in Morena, Guna, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Sidhi, Khargone, Shajapur, Raisen and Jhabua.

He issued the directives at a review meeting of the public health and medical education department at his residence on Friday.

The state has 34 medical colleges comprising 20 government and 14 private institutions with a total of 6,050 MBBS seats.

Over the next two years, 22 new medical colleges are expected to start in MP. They include government medical colleges in Chhatarpur, Damoh, Budhni, Ujjain, Rajgarh and Mandla.

The four PPP-model colleges will come up in Betul, Katni, Dhar and Panna, for which agreements have already been executed.

Besides, 11 more PPP-model colleges have been proposed in Morena, Guna, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Sidhi, Khargone, Shajapur, Raisen and Jhabua, and one new private medical college.

With the establishment of 22 colleges and an increase in seats at existing medical colleges, the state is expected to add 12,000 MBBS seats.

Consequently, MP will have 56 medical colleges and a total of 18,050 MBBS seats within the next two years.