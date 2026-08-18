13 Devotees Injured Amid Crowd Surge Outside Mahakaleshwar Temple On Nag Panchami In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple Complex, here on Monday morning, after rumours spread that an electric current had passed through the area.

People reportedly fell on top of one another, and 13 devotees were injured as crowd pressure increased. After receiving primary treatment, all but three of the injured were discharged.

This incident occurred at about 8.30 am when the people beeline in long queues for the 'darshan' of presiding deities at the ancient Nagchandreshwar Temple suddenly got anxious over much delay in movements in the queues near Harsiddhi Chauraha.

Crowd pressure increased on devotees who remained trapped in the barricades for several hours, causing some people to become unconscious.

As a result, an unorganised situation developed for some time in the barricading area at Harsiddhi Chauraha and in front of Bada Ganesh Temple.

Devotees whose condition deteriorated were rushed to the District Hospital. Police and the administrative officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

However, some of the injured alleged negligence in crowd management and delays in receiving assistance. Collector Raushan Kumar Singh denied that any stampede had occurred and described reports of the incident as misleading.

Till 6 pm, 8,42,077 devotees have had 'darshan' of Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple, which is located on the third floor of the Mahakaleshwar Temple and is open only on the occasion of Nag Panchami.