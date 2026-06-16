124 Outsourced Workers Strike At Jhabua District Hospital | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation and essential services at Jhabua District Hospital collapsed on Monday after 124 outsourced employees, including sanitation workers, went on an indefinite strike from the afternoon.

The strike has caused severe disruption to hospital cleanliness and other functions, causing significant inconvenience to patients and their families.

The striking employees have raised serious allegations against the new contract company, Shreeji Manpower, which took over recently.

They allege the company withheld their salaries for the first month and is paying only Rs 8,000 per month, well below the Collector rate. In a time of rising prices, workers say it has become impossible to support families on such low wages.

Angry over unpaid salaries and unfair pay, employees held a massive protest on hospital premises and submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

They have warned that the indefinite strike will continue until fair wages are paid and the contract policy is clarified.

Adding to the controversy, the new company has reportedly rehired the same manager from the previous contractor, Surbhi Enterprises, with whom employees had earlier had a major dispute over pay cuts. Workers also allege the old company pocketed their past dues.

This is the third time in three years that the contract has been changed. Outsourced workers have gone on strike more than a dozen times in the past year alone, raising serious questions about hospital management. Civil Surgeon Dr Malvi could not be reached for comment.