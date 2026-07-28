120 Tribal Students March 10 Km To Dhar Collectorate, Allege Caste Bias | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Around 120 tribal students of Sandipani Government Higher Secondary School in Tirla marched nearly 10 km to Dhar Collectorate on Tuesday, alleging caste-based discrimination, mental harassment and inadequate teaching by a chemistry teacher.

The students also raised complaints against the school principal and hostel administration.

The students, mostly from Classes 11 and 12, alleged that chemistry teacher Deepika Shaktawat used derogatory remarks against tribal students and discouraged them from pursuing education.

They claimed they had earlier complained to Principal Seema Mishra, following which the teacher was removed from classes. However, they alleged that their grievances were not addressed adequately.

The students also highlighted poor hostel facilities, including unhygienic toilets and washrooms, and accused the hostel superintendent of negligence. During the march, four girl students reportedly fell ill due to exhaustion and were shifted to the district hospital after complaining of dizziness.

Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Development, Payal Jain met the students, received their memorandum and assured them that all allegations would be investigated.

She said both sides would be heard and action, if required, would be taken within a week. Jain also said she would conduct a surprise inspection of the hostel and review the students' complaints.

Principal Seema Mishra said the chemistry teacher had been replaced immediately after students raised concerns.

She added that the school had sought 15 days to address the remaining issues and that a detailed report had been submitted to the Tribal Welfare Department.