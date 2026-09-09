₹1.20 Crore Development Works Launched In MP’s Khachrod; Anganwadis, Shopping Complex & Roads Planned | FP photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Development works worth around Rs 1.20 crore were launched in Khachrod on Tuesday. MLA Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan was the chief guest, while Municipal Council president Govind Bharava presided over the programme.

The projects include Anganwadi buildings costing Rs 11.22 lakh each in Wards 1 and 2 and an Rs 81.86 lakh shopping complex on Nagda Road.

Groundbreaking was also held for cement concrete roads in Shri Ram Colony and near Tatwale Baba's hut at a cost of Rs 16.58 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh from the MLA fund.

Chauhan said the projects would improve facilities for children, benefit local businessmen and increase municipal income.

Bharava said the council aimed to provide better basic amenities. Municipal Council vice-president Dinesh Thanna, BJP Mandal president Manisha Akhilesh Sharma and Sanjay Gang attended.

₹13 cr road project approved

Sanawad: The state government approved approximately Rs 13 crore for construction of a six-kilometre road connecting Barwah with Dolari Baba Ashram and Koteshwar Temple, following a demand from residents of the Sanawad area.

Barwah MLA Sachin Birla said administrative approval has been granted for the long-awaited road project.

Birla and local residents expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and public works department minister Rakesh Singh for approving the project.

Birla said construction of the road will improve connectivity in the area and ease transportation for villagers. It will also facilitate travel for thousands of devotees visiting Koteshwar Mahadev Temple and Dolari Baba Ashram.

The project is being seen as an important development initiative for the Barwaha assembly constituency and is expected to improve access to the religious sites.