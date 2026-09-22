12 Of 35 Complaints Resolved During Public Hearing In MP’s Shamgarh | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing was held on Tuesday at the tehsil office in Shamgarh, where sub-divisional officer (revenue) Rahul Chauhan attentively heard citizens' problems and complaints.

Of the 35 applications received across various departments, 12 were resolved on the spot.

During the hearing, residents submitted applications concerning a range of issues and demands. Chauhan, along with officials from concerned departments, listened carefully to each applicant and took appropriate action as per rules.

For the remaining applications, officials were directed to examine the cases within the prescribed timeframe and ensure their prompt resolution.

Authorities assured citizens that their grievances would be addressed strictly in accordance with regulations.

Through this initiative, the administration reiterated its focus on swift redressal of common people's problems and strengthening an effective, responsive administrative system at the grassroots level.

Truck collision kills two

A major road accident occurred on eight- lane around 4 pm on Tuesday, when a truck driver was changing a spare tyre after parking on the roadside, and another truck coming from behind rammed into the parked vehicle. Both truck drivers died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Firoz Ahmed, of Chahti Nagar, District Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rizwan, of Jhanjhar, District Didwana, Rajasthan. Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter further.