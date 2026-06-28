12 Booked After Violent Clash Erupts On Jail Road In Badnawar | Representative image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve people have been booked after a violent clash between two groups on Jail Road late Saturday night, during which swords, sticks and a baseball bat were allegedly used.

Police rushed to the spot, used batons to disperse the crowd and intensified patrolling to prevent further violence.

According to police, complainant Asif Khan of Mahavir Colony alleged that around 10.30 pm, a group of men from Seranipura arrived outside a shop on Jail Road, abused him and attacked him and his companions with sticks, swords and a baseball bat.

He claimed his brothers Arbaaz and Sarfaraz, along with Aamir Khan, sustained injuries during the assault.

The accused allegedly also issued death threats before fleeing. Police registered a case against 12 persons under relevant sections.

The other side also lodged a complaint. Shafi Mohammad alleged that Sarfaraz Khan assaulted and threatened him near the Badnawar Municipal Council office around 11 pm following a dispute involving his nephew.

TI Amit Singh Kushwaha led the police response, bringing the situation under control and preventing any further escalation.