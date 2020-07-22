118 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: One more death took toll in city to 301 on Wednesday. With this the death rate now stands at 4.66%. Besides, 118 new corona patients were identified during the day.

Out of 1,527 samples sent for test during the day, 118 returned positive and 1,369 samples were found negative. With soaring corona, rate of positive cases in city has now zoomed to 7.73%. Corona tally in city stands at 6,457.

“A 69-year-old man of Murai Mohalla, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,25,270 samples have been tested till Wednesday evening and 6,457 of them returned positive. “We have taken 1,255 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,637 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,519 patients have been discharged so far.