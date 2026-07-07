₹1,120 Crore Makeover Powers IIT Indore's Global Ambitions | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In its biggest-ever infrastructure expansion, Indian Institute of Technology Indore is pumping in more than Rs 1,120 crore to build a world-class campus that will significantly boost research, academics, industry partnerships and student life.

The ambitious expansion under Phases IIIA and IIIB will almost double the institute's infrastructure capacity, supporting nearly 3,900 students while strengthening IIT Indore's position as a global centre for higher education and innovation.

The development programme comprises Phase IIIA (Rs 496 crore) and Phase IIIB (Rs 624 crore), making it the largest infrastructure push since the institute's establishment.

While Phase IIIA is nearing completion, Phase IIIB works have been kick-started a few months back.

High-end research facilities take centre stage

The biggest attraction of Phase IIIA is the Rs 103.42-crore Heavy and Sophisticated Lab Complex, which will house advanced research equipment, cleanrooms and cutting-edge experimental laboratories.

The facility will support frontier research in nanomaterials, semiconductor fabrication, biomedical engineering, energy systems and other interdisciplinary fields.

Another major addition is the Rs 55.96-crore Academic PoD, designed as a flexible teaching and collaborative learning space aligned with the NEP-2020.

Specialised Centres of Excellence are also being strengthened through infrastructure worth Rs 8.61 crore.

Campus to accommodate growing student strength

To support the institute's expanding academic programmes, Phase IIIA includes three new student hostels worth Rs 192.37 crore, substantially increasing residential capacity.

Faculty housing is also being expanded through a Rs 39.57-crore Residential Complex and Rs 43.98-crore Studio Apartments.

Industry-academia bridge gets Rs 90-crore boost

One of the flagship projects under Phase IIIB is the Rs 89.85-crore Industrial Research Park (IRP).

The facility will offer shared workspaces for industrial partners, joint research laboratories, prototype testing centres, technology development facilities and startup incubation, strengthening translational research and complementing the institute's innovation ecosystem.

Academic ecosystem expands

Academic infrastructure under Phase IIIB includes two new Academic PoD complexes worth Rs 239.60 crore, expanding teaching and collaborative research facilities for the institute's nearly 70 academic programmes. Besides, a Rs 38.94-crore Lecture Hall Complex will also be built.

The institute is also establishing a Rs 5.99-crore Department of Design.

Focus on campus life

The expansion also seeks to improve the quality of campus life.

New residential infrastructure includes Rs 39.02-crore Studio Apartments, a Rs 61.11-crore Residential Complex and a Rs 23.02-crore Visitors' Hostel for visiting faculty.

Students will also get a Rs 15.06-crore Student Activity Centre.

Building a globally competitive campus: Director

IIT Indore director Suhas S Joshi said the combined expansion reflects the institute's commitment to building a world-class campus integrating advanced research infrastructure, flexible learning spaces, strong industry partnerships, quality residential facilities and a vibrant student ecosystem.