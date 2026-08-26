110 Kg MD Drug-Making Chemical Worth ₹8.26 Lakh Seized In MP's Alot; Police Hunt For Sender & Receiver | Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police achieved a breakthrough by seizing over 110 kg of chemicals used in manufacturing MD drugs, valued at Rs 8.26 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off received on Tuesday indicating that a chemical for MD drug production was being transported from Indore to Alot, police searched Shyam Transport and recovered two blue plastic drums from a nearby shop.

Examined under the NDPS Act, the drums contained 55.140 kg and 55 kg respectively of '2-Bromo-4-methylpropiophenone', totalling 110.140 kg.

A case has been registered against an unknown suspect at Alot police station (Crime No. 446/2026) under Sections 27A and 30 of the NDPS Act. Police are investigating the chemical's sender, origin and intended destination.

SHO Yogesh Patidar, head constable Rahul Rathore, constables Sunil, Shubham Bhati, Lokendra Sharma and others contributed to the operation. The investigation is underway to identify those linked to the consignment.

Two players selected for state Wushu

Two players from Shri Rajeshwar Public School, Alot, will represent Ujjain Division in the state-level wushu competition. The division-level competition was held in Neemuch as part of the 70th annual school sports competition.

Seven students from the school participated under the guidance of sports teacher Shivraditya Singh Dodia. Bhavika Jain and Chhotu Rawat performed exceptionally well and secured selection for the state-level event.

The competition will be held in Jabalpur from Sep 21 to 24. The school management expressed pride in their selection, congratulated both players and expressed confidence in their performance at the state level.