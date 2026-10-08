11-Year-Old Boy Dies Hours After Injection, Family Alleges Negligence By Doctor In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The death of an 11-year-old boy following medical treatment triggered protests in Manasa on Thursday, leading the administration to seal the doctor's private hospital and initiate a departmental inquiry. Protesters blocked roads and demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation, along with strict legal action against the practitioner.

Manasa SDM Mayuri Jok said that a team has been constituted, proceedings to seal the hospital have been initiated, and instructions have been issued for a departmental inquiry. Officials added that the exact cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report is received and the investigation is completed.

According to the child's father, Mangal Keer, and Zila Panchayat member R Sagar Kachhawa, 11-year-old Dharmpal of Bhatkhedi Buzurg suffered from a cold and cough on Wednesday night. His family took him to Dr Sunil Patidar in Manasa for treatment. The family alleged that Patidar administered an injection, after which the child's condition deteriorated. He began foaming at the mouth and died shortly afterwards.

Following the death, family members and villagers gathered at Manasa Police Station and blocked the road. Administrative officials arrived at the spot, pacified the protesters and moved the body to Neemuch District Hospital.

A panel of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at Neemuch District Hospital to determine the cause of death. Following the procedure, the family refused to accept the body and staged a sit-in on the hospital premises, demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation and strict action against the doctor. Protesters warned of further demonstrations if authorities failed to address their demands.