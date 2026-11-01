11 Houses Demolished In MP's Ujjain For Simhastha 2028 Preparations, Total Demolitions Reach 83 Amid Hariphatak Over-Bridge Widening | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Simhastha-2028 preparations, the district administration demolished 11 houses in Begum Bagh along Mahakal Temple Road on Saturday morning to facilitate widening of the Hariphatak Over-bridge and construction work along the temple route.

The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) deployed JCB and Poclain machines for the demolition. A joint team of UDA, Municipal Corporation and police officials was present during the operation.

UDA estate officer Jeevanlal Moghi said the structures obstructed the proposed widening. Their plot leases had already been cancelled and residents were informed beforehand. They were given time to remove their belongings before Saturday's demolition.

According to UDA, the leases had expired about 15 years ago. Demolition remained suspended because of pending litigation and an interim court stay. Following the recent expiry of the stay, the authority initiated the removal process.

UDA had originally allotted 45 residential plots in Begum Bagh on 30-year leases. Each plot measured approximately 2,400 square feet. The authority alleged violations of lease conditions, including commercial use and subdivision of plots into smaller portions, resulting in around 90 constructions.

Saturday's drive was UDA's seventh major demolition operation in Begum Bagh. Earlier operations had removed 72 houses. With 11 additional houses demolished on Saturday, the cumulative number of demolished houses has reached 83.