11 Booked Over Festival Poster Clash; Five Arrested In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over installing a religious banner and statue escalated into a violent altercation late on Wednesday night in the Tejpur Gadbadi area under Rajendra Nagar police station limits. Police acted overnight, arresting five suspects and booking 11 individuals in connection with the clash.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near Kali Multi in Scheme No. 103, after a dispute between children escalated to adults. The complainant, Suresh Sahu, was installing a banner and statue at a roadside festival 'pandal' when residents Shakeel and Arbaaz called him over. A group including Zafar Khan, Mehboob, Gaffar, Rahim, Ramzan, Sikandar, Gullu, Jabbar, and Yunus objected to placing the poster and statue there.

When Sahu insisted on setting up the 'pandal' for the community celebration, the suspects abused him. The situation turned physical when Sikandar allegedly struck Sahu with a wooden pole, while others assaulted him.

Hearing his cries, Sahu's family rushed to help but were also assaulted. The situation further escalated when Zafar Khan, Mehboob, Farhan, Gaffar, Rahim, and Ramzan barged into Sahu's home, dragged his sons outside, and beat them on the street.

Rajendra Nagar police registered a case against 11 named suspects under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2), 191(2), 296(a), 331(6), and 351(3). Police arrested five suspects overnight, and efforts continue to catch the others.