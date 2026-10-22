10,300 Farmers In Malwa-Nimar Region Get Permanent Electricity Connections For Rs 5 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Discom has provided permanent electricity connections to 10,300 farmers across the Malwa-Nimar region by collecting an initial payment of just Rs 5, facilitating quicker access to power for irrigation. The initiative is part of the state government's efforts during the Farmers' Welfare Year.

According to company managing director Anup Kumar Singh, around 8,000 connections have been issued across the eight districts of the Indore revenue division, while approximately 2,300 have been provided in the Ujjain revenue division, including 650 in Ujjain district.

The scheme allows farmers to apply online and receive connections quickly where no electricity-line expansion is required. The remaining amount is recovered in instalments as per rules, reducing the immediate financial burden on farmers. Singh said the company supplies electricity for irrigation to around 14 lakh farmers, who also receive government subsidies as per applicable norms.

Dr DN Sharma, superintending engineer of the company's Indore Rural Circle, said 475 farmers in rural Indore have benefited from the Rs 5 connection scheme.