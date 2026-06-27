100 Kg Of Banned Polythene Bags Seized, Trader Fined ₹25,000 | Representatine image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) intensified its drive against banned single-use plastic on Friday by seizing nearly 100 kg of prohibited polythene carry bags from a warehouse in the Rajwada area and imposing a spot fine of Rs 25,000 on the trader involved.

The action was carried out under the directions of municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal as part of the civic body's ongoing campaign to make the city free from single-use plastic and banned polythene.

According to municipal officials, the Health Department had been receiving information that a trader was illegally supplying banned polythene carry bags to nearby shops and vegetable vendors in the Rajwada market.

Following continuous surveillance, the civic team conducted a raid when trader Pradeep Bhimwani opened his warehouse in the basement of Rajdeep Complex.

During the inspection, officials recovered around 100 kg of banned polythene carry bags, along with plastic tiffin boxes and other plastic household items stored for sale.

The prohibited material was immediately seized, and a spot penalty of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the trader.

The Municipal Corporation reiterated that strict action would continue against the manufacture, storage, transportation and sale of banned polythene carry bags.

Citizens and traders have been urged to avoid prohibited plastic products and adopt environmentally friendly alternatives, such as cloth and reusable bags.

The enforcement drive was carried out by CSI Sanjay Ghavari, assistant CSI Lakhan Lodhi, Rahul Verma and the Removal Department team.

IMC offers advance tax rebates

The Indore Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to pay their property tax and water tax by June 30 to avail attractive rebates under its advance tax payment scheme for 2026-27.

Taxpayers can receive a 6.25% discount on property tax and a 6% rebate on water tax.

To facilitate payments, cash counters at all zonal offices will remain open on the weekend, June 27 and 28, in addition to online payment facilities.