₹100-Crore Senior Citizen Complex Lies Abandoned, Indore Development Authority Struggling To Find An Agency | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What was envisioned as a landmark residential facility for senior citizens has now turned into an abandoned complex, with the Indore Development Authority (IDA) struggling to find an agency to operate and maintain the nearly Rs 100-crore project.

Located in Scheme No. 134 near Star Square, the six-storey Senior Citizen Complex was inaugurated with much fanfare by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav last year. Built to provide modern accommodation, healthcare, dining and recreational facilities for 108 elderly residents, the project today stands locked and deserted after its private operator withdrew due to poor occupancy and mounting financial losses.

The complex comprises 32 residential flats, including 22 two-bedroom and 10 one-bedroom units, along with commercial shops on the ground floor. The facility was handed over to a private agency, Balaji Central, under a 10-year management contract. However, despite charging around Rs 35,000 per month per resident, the operator managed to attract only three to four occupants in the initial months. With expenses far exceeding revenue, the agency eventually vacated the premises, leaving the building without any caretaker for day-to-day management and maintenance.

The abandoned state of the project has raised concerns over the future of a public investment made specifically to improve the quality of life for senior citizens.

60:40 model proposed for revival

To revive the facility, IDA has initiated the process of appointing a new operator. Under the revised proposal, 60% of the accommodation will remain reserved for senior citizens, while the remaining 40% may be converted into a hostel for working women, with elderly residents continuing to receive priority.

Authorities hope the mixed-use model will ensure better occupancy, financial sustainability, and prevent the prestigious senior living project from remaining an unused public asset any longer.