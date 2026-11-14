₹100 Crore ISBT In Indore Remains Locked Despite Trial Run, Bus Services Yet To Begin At Kumedi Terminal | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite an investment of more than Rs100 crore, the state-of-the-art Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kumedi, near MR-10, remains unused, with efforts to start regular bus operations making no progress even a fortnight after its trial run.

The terminal, developed by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), was expected to streamline intercity bus movement and provide modern facilities to passengers.

However, its gates remain locked, and commuters are yet to benefit from the infrastructure. The contractor appointed to operate the facility has also failed to complete the necessary arrangements.

The project has faced several hurdles. Initially, the responsibility for operating the terminal was handed over to Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), and plans were announced to start bus services.

However, AICTSL could not make the operation successful and subsequently handed the work over to a private contractor.

After inviting tenders three times, the IDA finally selected a firm, collected the stipulated security amount and signed an agreement. The authority also announced a trial run through a press release a few weeks ago.

The trial was conducted with the assistance of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), but remained incomplete and did not lead to regular operations.

RTO official Pradeep Sharma confirmed that bus services from the terminal have not yet started. He said the contractor had not completed the required arrangements.

He added that a detailed plan would also need to be worked out with the traffic police to ensure smooth bus movement without causing congestion on surrounding roads.

The terminal has been designed to handle around 80,000 passengers daily. It includes CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, nearly three dozen shops and four large restaurants to provide food and other essentials. Space has also been planned for parking around 1,200 buses.

Connectivity with the nearby metro station is another major feature, allowing passengers to use metro services for onward travel.

Despite these facilities, the lack of operational arrangements has kept the project from serving the city. The IDA maintains that the contractor is being directed to complete the pending work so that bus operations can begin soon.