 10-Year-Old Spreads Awareness About Traffic Rules By Singing Self-Composed Songs In Indore
Aditya Tiwari used music as a medium to spread his message as songs are an easy way to catch attention and spread awareness.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
A 10 year old boy singing self composed songs about traffic in Indore | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy has adopted a unique way to spread awareness about the traffic rules by singing self-composed songs in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The boy named Aditya Tiwari said that he uses music as a medium to spread his message as songs are an easy way to catch attention and spread awareness.

Aditya Tiwari said, "I have been managing traffic for the past three years. My sister runs a 'No Smoking' campaign, seeing her I also thought of serving the country, and I came on the road. I spread awareness regarding the traffic rules by singing songs composed by me. Just as Indore is number one in cleanliness, I want Indore to be number one in following traffic rules. When I grow up, I want to become such a soldier that people get inspired by me." The mother of Aditya Tiwari, Sangeeta Tiwari said that he performs this task as he feels that he is saving lives and fighting against the enemies of the city which are pollution and accidents.

Sangeeta Tiwari said, "Aditya wants to contribute to the nation as a soldier. He likes to sing songs. He dresses up like a soldier and he spreads awareness about the traffic rules by singing songs. He has been doing this since the age of seven. He does it from Monday to Saturday. I support him a lot and I accompany him when he carries out his work." Traffic Police Education Wing, Sumant Singh said that they were getting a lot of success in spreading awareness with the contributions of Aditya.

Sumant Singh said, "Aditya is spreading awareness regarding traffic rules from the past three years. We are getting a lot of success in spreading awareness with the contributions of Aditya. I take care of Aditya while handling traffic and teach him about safety rules and precautions. He has become a member of the traffic fraternity. We have given him the name 'traffic soldier of India'. He works with following all safety protocols and wears a jacket, carries ID card, nameplate and whistle."

