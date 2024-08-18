Bhopal: Classical, Ghazals, Patriotic Songs Enthral Audience At Swar Utsav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Live performances by eminent classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal and Ghazal singers Ustad Ahmed and Mohammad Hussain won the hearts of the audience at Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening. It was part of a concert 'Swar Utsav', organised by Akashvani Bhopal in collaboration with the Culture Department to mark the Independence Day.

Shubha started off with Raga ‘Gaud Malhar’ and presented two compositions. She also presented two compositions in Raga Saraswati Kalyan. She concluded her performance with a Dadra, composed by herself in Raga Mishra Man. The lyrics ‘More Saiyan bina lagat boond katar…,’ were written by Wajid Ali Shah ‘Akhtar’.

Mudgal told mediapersons that she was first introduced to Kumar Gandhavra in her childhood by her father. “He would bring a recorder and play his Malvi raga for us. That recorder used to play every day in our house,” she said. “Allahabad lawyer Satendra Nath Verma Kumar used to invite Kumar Gandharva for a programme every year, to which the whole city was invited. I used to go to listen to him every year.

I did not know then that I would get an opportunity to learn under such a great personality. I have learned from him in Delhi and used to visit his house in Dewas many times,” she added. Mudgal said that when Western bands and singers come to India, people spend thousands on buying tickets for their concerts. “There is nothing wrong with it. But I would have been happier had they done the same for concerts by Indian classical singer,” she added.

It was followed by the memersing performance of Ghazal singer Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammad Hussain. They presented Parsa Jaipuri’s ‘Jo Bhi Tujhe Ae Jaane Wafa Bhool Gaye Hain..,’ Kamal Siddiqui’s ‘Zinda Hai Kyunki Humein Tumse Pyar Hai…’ and Hasrat Jaipuri's ‘Ishq Jab Ek Taraf Se Ho To Saja Deta Hai…’. They also presented devotional and patriotic songs. Besides, the event began with a performance by musician Umesh Tarkaswar. He presented patriotic songs which enthralled the audience.