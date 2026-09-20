10-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured In Leopard Attack Near Forest In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

DHAR/ KUKSHI (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in a leopard attack while grazing goats with other children at Bakhtala (Jamrapura) village under Gandhwani police station near Kukshi. Three newborn leopard cubs were later found close to the attack site.

Boy named Akhil, son of Phool Singh, was grazing goats near fields adjoining the forest when a leopard reportedly emerged from bushes and attacked him.

The animal swiped at the boy and sank its teeth into his back, leaving severe wounds at three places.

Hearing his screams, passersby and villagers rushed towards the spot, after which the leopard fled into the forest.

Shifted to Dhar hospital

Akhil was immediately taken to the government hospital in Gandhwani. After first aid, doctors referred him to Dhar because of the severity of his injuries. His family admitted him to a private hospital there.

His father, Phool Singh, said Akhil's condition was improving and he was out of danger.

Three cubs rescued

After receiving information about the attack, a Forest Department team reached Bakhtala and found three newborn leopard cubs around 15-20 feet from the attack site.

The team rescued the cubs and shifted them to a safe location. It is believed that the female leopard became aggressive because of the presence of her cubs.

Villagers said leopards had been sighted in the area several times earlier and demanded concrete measures to prevent such incidents.