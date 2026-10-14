10-Minute Work Takes Hours! Svamitva Portal Glitches Leave Farmers Frustrated In MP's Alot | File pic

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Technical glitches in the Svamitva Yojana portal have disrupted the process of free registrations for farmers, leaving both farmers and patwaris struggling for the past two days.

Despite hours of effort, completing even a single registration has become difficult.

According to information, only around 10 to 15 registrations could be completed in Alot in a day amid the technical difficulties.

The application frequently fails to open, registration lists remain inaccessible, and Aadhaar OTPs often do not arrive on mobile phones.

Even with 5G internet connectivity, users face repeated server connection failures.

A 10-minute process takes hours

A registration that is expected to take around 10 minutes is now consuming several hours because of repeated technical failures.

Farmers are forced to wait, while patwaris repeatedly attempt to access the application, retrieve lists and obtain OTPs.

The glitches have also raised concerns over the government's target of completing 50 lakh registrations within the stipulated period.

Authorities need to resolve server issues, improve portal capacity and fix OTP-related problems to ensure smooth operations and prevent further inconvenience to farmers.

SDM reviews Svamitva Yojana registration progress

JHABUA: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhaskar Gachale inspected Swamitva Yojana registration work in several villages to accelerate progress towards the 100% target.

Accompanied by tehsildar Sukhdev Dawar, he visited Khajuri, Khawasa, Bhamal and Sagwa to review pending registrations and address field-level challenges.

Gachale directed patwaris to prioritise pending cases and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the scheme's benefits on time. He also asked the district-level technical team to resolve technical difficulties affecting registrations.

To address clerical errors and discrepancies in land records, the SDM instructed the tehsildar to prepare proposals for necessary corrections and submit them to the collector for action under the prescribed rules.

Thandla tehsil completed 17 registrations in a single day. Gachale said officials would accelerate the remaining work once technical obstacles were resolved.