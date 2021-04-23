Zydus Cadila's 'Virafin' gets emergency use approval for treating moderate COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Zydus Cadila has received emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for the use of 'Virafin' in treating moderate Covid-19 infection in adults.

A single-dose of the antiviral Virafin will make the treatment more convenient for the patients. When administered early on during COVID-19, Virafin will help patients recover faster and avoid much of the complications, the company said.

In a release, Cadila Health highlighted that "the drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections." Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited, said, "The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces the viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19."

In its Phase III clinical trials, the therapy showed better clinical improvement in patients suffering from COVID-19. During the trials, a higher proportion of patients put on the regime were RT-PCR negative by day 7. The drug ensures faster viral clearance and has several add-on advantages compared to other anti-viral agents, the release further reads.

The development and the nod from DGCI come at a time when India is combating the second wave of coronavirus.