Zydus Cadila likely to get emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine this week: Report

While there is yet a covid-19 vaccine to roll out for kids, Zydus Cadila is likely to get emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Centre this week states a India Today report. If approved, Zudus Cadilla's ZyCoV-D would be the first vaccine in India for the 12-18 years age group.

Zydus Cadila applied for the EUA status for its Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1. The company has conducted the largest clinical trial for its Covid-19 vaccine in India, including on the adolescent population in the 12-18 years age group.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine, which is applied using a needle-free system, Tropis, which can also lead to a significant reduction in any kind of side effects.

In July, the the Centre had told the Delhi High Court that Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the near future for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years, however there has been no specific date announced yet.

Lav Agarwal, Jointt Secretary, Health Ministry while addressing the media had said that as soon as the Centre gets robust enough results of these trials, it'll decide on vaccination for children, based on expert decision.