Zomato delivery controversy enters third day, people leave bad reviews, ratings on Google Play Store

The Zomato delivery controversy has entered its third day, with some netizens now accusing the food delivery app of 'Hypocrisy' and 'Double standards' resulting in fresh debates around food choices like 'Halal' and 'Jhatka.' It was also seen that many users are now are leaving bad reviews and ratings on Zomato's Google Play Store listing. Even #ZomatoExposed and #ZomatoUninstalled are trending on social media.
What's the fuss about?
On Tuesday night, Amit Shukla tweeted about cancelling his order as the designated rider (delivery person) of Zomato was "non-Hindu". His tweet, which went viral on social media, triggered a debate about religious bigotry. Zomato refused to resolve Shukla's complaint. "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to his request for another delivery man.
Police in Madhya Pradesh have sent a notice to a man who cancelled his order from food ordering app Zomato because he was assigned a "non-Hindu" delivery man and then tweeted about it, triggering a debate over religious intolerance. Jabalpur's Amit Shukla has been warned by the police that he could be jailed if he does anything "divisive" in the next six months.
Police added they have also put Shukla under surveillance as he had violated constitutional provisions where there is no place for any kind of untouchability and acts against religious harmony.