Zomato delivery controversy enters third day, people leave bad reviews, ratings on Google Play Store

The Zomato delivery controversy has entered its third day, with some netizens now accusing the food delivery app of 'Hypocrisy' and 'Double standards' resulting in fresh debates around food choices like 'Halal' and 'Jhatka.' It was also seen that many users are now are leaving bad reviews and ratings on Zomato's Google Play Store listing. Even #ZomatoExposed and #ZomatoUninstalled are trending on social media.

What's the fuss about?

On Tuesday night, Amit Shukla tweeted about cancelling his order as the designated rider (delivery person) of Zomato was "non-Hindu". His tweet, which went viral on social media, triggered a debate about religious bigotry. Zomato refused to resolve Shukla's complaint. "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to his request for another delivery man.