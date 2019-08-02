Halaal or Jhatka leaves Internet in splits after Zomato delivery row

The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred. Shukla had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu. His tweet and the company's response that "food has no religion" went viral. A notice was issued to him on Thursday as "preventive action", city police said.

What does Halaal and Jhatka really mean?

It is a way of killing an animal for food consumption. In halal and kosher ways a small prayer is supposed to be said before the killing of the animal. In the halal form of slaughter, animals are killed with a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. The animal is left till the blood drains out completely. In the jhatka method, the animal is killed instantaneously, such as by a single stroke of a sword or axe to sever the head.