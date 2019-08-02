Halaal or Jhatka leaves Internet in splits after Zomato delivery row

A day after the controversy over a customer cancelling an order on Zomato because of the delivery person’s religion sparked a debate on Internet, now another debate of ‘halal’ and ‘jhatka’ methods of slaughter is doing rounds on social media. After the controversy, Zomato faced criticism from some users regarding why they used halal, Jain and kosher tags for some restaurants despite claiming ‘food has no religion’.
The company decided to clear the air saying it’s a classification added by the restaurant and not the aggregator. As the debate escalated, many on social media wondered what the difference was between ‘halal’ and ‘jhatka’ meat. What is the difference between Halaal and Jhatka? On Twitter, an account called The BBC has posted this tweet and folks are responding to it with hilarious answers.
Here's what Netizens said:
The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred. Shukla had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu. His tweet and the company's response that "food has no religion" went viral. A notice was issued to him on Thursday as "preventive action", city police said.
What does Halaal and Jhatka really mean?
It is a way of killing an animal for food consumption. In halal and kosher ways a small prayer is supposed to be said before the killing of the animal. In the halal form of slaughter, animals are killed with a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. The animal is left till the blood drains out completely. In the jhatka method, the animal is killed instantaneously, such as by a single stroke of a sword or axe to sever the head.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)