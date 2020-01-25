Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: Give youth a chance

Historians turn relevant

Meanwhile, Pallavi Raghavan noted that she was fascinating given that there was such a sudden interest in historians and it was like watching the research play out in front of their eyes.

She went on to explain the Nehru-Liaquat Pact which was enacted on both sides to protect minorities.

There was a recognition of the problems being faced on both sides. In a sense, Pallavi added, it was a way to recognise the problems faced by South Asia’s minorities and made India and Pakistan legally bound to each other.

The Lawyer Who Writes

Meanwhile, lawyer/author Varun Thomas spoke about the obfuscation that has become part of the legal system and his own battles when trying to explain the inadequacies of Aadhaar to the Supreme Court. Thomas stated that the attempt of trying to explain that biometrics would fail when poor workers’ hands – with lacerations due to lifting stones – would fail when faced with sub-standard technology fell on deaf ears. He noted, with some shock, that instead the SC judgement began with a WhatsApp forward: “Being unique is better than being the best.”

He also added how 75000 tribal people displaced by the gigantic Sardar Patel statue were offered jobs to clean toilets for the tourists.

His desire to write fiction stemmed from a need to be heard, because fiction breaks barriers that non-fiction can’t.

Policy space – still unfair for women

Pallavi Raghavan noted that a woman in the policy sphere was still rare, even though lots of young women were entering the space. Pragya Thakur adding an interesting interlude that as of now, whenever a policy was tabled, one only wondered how it would affect men, not women.

Pallavi added that more women being involved meant there would be different questions but noted that men would always just need to turn up.