Yuvraj Singh arrested and released: All you need to know about IPC's section 153A and section 505

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was reportedly arrested by the Hansi Police in Haryana on Saturday in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to reports, Yuvraj was interrogated for three hours before being released on interim bail. "Yuvraj Singh was arrested under section 153A and section 505 of the Indian Penal Code," it said.

All you need to know about IPC's section 153A and section 505

Section 153A

Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

(a) by words, either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, promotes or attempts to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli­gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi­ties.

Section 505

Statements conducing to public mischief

Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes— Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli­gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi­ties.

It is learnt that the incident dates back to June 2020 when Yuvraj made a derogatory remark, although jokingly, towards Chahal during an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma.

While speaking with Sharma about Chahal's famous Tik-Tok and Instagram videos, Yuvraj made an indecent remark, which was of casteist in nature, aiming for the RCB leggie.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:47 AM IST