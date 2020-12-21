Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy Birthday Special: Lesser known facts about the Andhra Pradesh CM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, popularly known as Jagan Reddy, has emerged after an epic electoral win, vanquishing his rivals to claim the top seat in Andhra Pradesh.

After YSR was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, Jagan won the Lok Sabha seat in 2009 from Kadapa, and succeeded him as chief minister.

Jagan had faced a series of corruption charges. He was arrested and jailed in 2012 and spent a total of 16 months in prison before being released on bail, just a few months before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the same year, the YSRCP won 67 seats in the Assembly.

He lost out to Chandrababu Naidu in the 2014 general elections who had tied up with actor Pawan Kalyan.

Jagan refused to admit defeat and geared up for another fight with a record 'padayatara', which stretched for 14 months and ended in January 2019. He travelled through all the districts of Andhra Pradesh talking to, shaking hands with and mingling with people.

He finally came into power after the 2019 elections defeating a 69-year-old Chandrababu Naidu who had ties with the NDA government.