YS Chowdury Birthday: All you need to know about BJP leader and former MoS Earth Sciences

Yalamanchali Satyanarayana Chowdury | File Photo

Yalamanchali Satyanarayana Chowdury is best known for his former position as the Minister of State for Home Sciences. Before setting his foot in his well-known political career, he was an entrepreneur and headed the Sujana Group of Industries in Hyderabad.

Birth and Education

Mr. Chowdury was born in Kanchikacheria village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) in Hyderabad in the year 1984.

Political Career

Chowdury entered politics on June 22, 2010; when he was elected to India's upper house of Parliament i.e. the Rajya Sabha. He represented the Telegu Dasam Party.

Turning point of his Political Career: Chowdury was appointed as the Minister of State and Technology and Earth Science (This post is now taken by Kiran Rijiju)This happened during the first expansion of the Council of Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in India. He was also elected as TDP's parliamentary leader on 4th June 2014.

Chowdary also served as member of Indo-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship Group, jointly set up as a step towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries's Parliaments.

Chowdury was also a member of Government of India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, the Parliamentary Forum on Youth, the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana to undertake village development projects

Under this programme, YS Chowdary adopted Ponnavaram village, which is located about 60km from Vijaywada in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh. He has initiated the transformation of the place into a model village by implementing various development programs such as digital classrooms in the local government school, conducting medicals camps, laying cement roads, building toilets for the households.

Chowdury's Charity:

Chowdury also started the Sujana Charitable Trust as well as the Sujana Foundation; both charitable organization formed to shoulder the Sujana's Group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) This foundation supports two schools for challenged children in Chennai and an old age home in Hyderabad.

Family

Chowdary married Padmaja on 6 August 1989. The couple have two children, Y. S. Karthik and Y. Naga Chandini.