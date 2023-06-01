Tamilisai Soundararajan Birthday: All you need to about the 1st woman Governor of Telangana

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates her 63rd birthday tomorrow. Know more about this controversial figure here
She is currently serving as the second governor of Telangana and also as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry
The politician was awarded “International Rising Star of the Year – 2018” by multi ethnic advisory task force, USA for her work on gender equality
A doctor by profession, Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Telangana in 2019. She is the youngest among all state governors
In April 2023, Soundararajan was caught in controversy when the Telangana Government filed a writ petition in the SC against her for not assenting for 10 bills nearly seven months after the state legislature had passed them
She is well acquainted with the media having conducted a weekly programme for women in Doordarshan - 'Magalir Panchayat' for over 5 years
She tried her luck in elections twice but lost both the times to DMK candidates
She was the National Secretary and Tamil Nadu State Unit President of the BJP prior to be appointed as Telangana's governor