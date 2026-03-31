'You’ve Finally Found Your Next Goa CM Candidate': TMC Mocks Leander Paes’ BJP Entry, Shares Old Interview Praising Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

Tennis legend Leander Paes has made a surprising entry into active politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

His political switch comes as a significant development, given his earlier association with the All India Trinamool Congress during the 2021–22 election time.

TMC Reacts With Sarcasm

Soon after his induction, the All India Trinamool Congress took a dig at Paes in a sarcastic social media post.

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“Congratulations! You’ve finally found your next Goa Chief Minister candidate. Yet another ‘bohiragoto’ parachuted into our state by BJP,” the party wrote, criticising both Paes’ switch and the BJP’s strategy.

Old Interview Resurfaces

The TMC post was accompanied by a video clip from a 2021–22 interview with NDTV, in which Paes had spoken about his association with the party and his admiration for Mamata Banerjee.

In the clip, Paes highlighted his Kolkata roots and his intent to contribute to youth development and sports, particularly in Goa, where he had campaigned during the Assembly elections.

Paes’ Earlier Praise For Mamata Banerjee

In the 2021 interview, Paes spoke warmly about his long-standing relationship with Mamata Banerjee.

“My relationship with Mamata Banerjee goes back many years. When Mamata didi says something, she delivers… she is a true champion,” Paes had said.

Open To Contesting Elections

During the 2021 interview, the 48-year-old had also expressed willingness to enter electoral politics.

“I am open to contesting elections. Let Mamata Banerjee decide that,” he had stated, indicating his readiness to take on a more active political role at the time.

Political Switch Sparks Debate

Paes’ move to the BJP and the TMC’s sharp response have added a fresh dimension to the political discourse ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with his past remarks now being used to question his ideological shift.