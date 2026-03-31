'It Is A Big Day In My Life...': Tennis Legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of West Bengal Elections; Video

ANI/X

Tennis legend Leander Paes has made a surprising entry into active politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a development that adds fresh momentum to the party’s campaign ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year. The move comes as political activity in the state intensifies with polling just weeks away.

Paes, a former world No. 1 doubles specialist and one of India’s most decorated tennis players, was recently seen meeting top BJP leaders in Delhi. The discussions reportedly centred on his formal induction into the party and a possible role in the upcoming election campaign.

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