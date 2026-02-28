YouTuber Who Renounced Islam Stabbed 14 Times In Broad Daylight Attack In Ghaziabad

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those who play with law and order will not be spared and that there is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh. |

Lucknow: A YouTuber who had renounced Islam was brutally attacked inside his office in broad daylight in Ghaziabad, police said. Masked assailants arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate, stormed into the office and stabbed him repeatedly, attempting to slit his throat before fleeing when he raised an alarm.

Neighbours rushed in after hearing his screams and informed his family. The victim, Salim Ahmad alias Salim Vastik, 50, was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. Doctors said he suffered 14 stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, neck, arms and legs. His condition was stated to be serious but stable.

The attack took place in the Kotwali police station area of Loni. Based on a complaint filed by his son Usman, police have registered an FIR against seven people, including a local leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The complainant named Ashfaq, Sonu, Shah Rukh, Bhati Builder and Azgar, alleging they conspired to kill his father.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those who play with law and order will not be spared and that there is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh. BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari visited the hospital. Police said they placed Yati Narsinghanand Giri under house arrest after receiving information that he was planning to reach the hospital.

Salim runs a YouTube channel where he posts videos criticising Islam and madrasa education. Three weeks ago, he claimed his Facebook and Instagram accounts, which had around 3.5 lakh followers, were taken down and said he would not be silenced by threats.

According to police, Salim was alone in his office around 9 am when two helmeted men entered and attacked him with knives. He collapsed on the floor bleeding profusely. The assailants fled before locals arrived.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the attackers and said arrests would be made soon.

Following the attack, members of Hindu outfits staged a protest outside the hospital. The president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, Pinky Chaudhary, sat on a road blockade with supporters. Manoj Tiwari also met the protesters and sought details of the incident.