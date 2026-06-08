YouTuber Maridhas Arrested By Chennai Cyber Crime Police Over Alleged Defamatory Posts Against CM Vijay | X @HateDetectors & File Pic

Youtuber and political commentator, Maridhas, has been arrested by Chennai Cyber Crime Police from his residence in Madurai. He had been reportedly booked for spreading alleged fake information and online offences. The action is reportedly linked to remarks posted against Chief Minister Vijay and other political figures. Maridhas tweeted, “More than 10 police officers have come to my house in Madurai to arrest me.”

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According to The Commune, the arrest comes amid a series of complaints filed by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Complainants alleged that Maridhas had uploaded videos and images containing defamatory content against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, TVK ministers, MLAs, and party functionaries. The complaints further alleged that some of the material he circulated involved AI-generated images and false accusations.



Police officials reportedly searched electronic devices at his residence before taking him into custody. Police had already removed him from the location before TVK supporters could assemble.



The opposition has reacted strongly, accusing the government of targeting dissenting voices and curbing freedom of expression. However, supporters argue that Maridhas was allegedly spreading misinformation.



Over the years, he has frequently attracted controversy for his political views and criticism of political leaders and parties. Maridhas had faced multiple legal actions in the past related to his online commentary. He was arrested last year on October 4th, for allegedly posting defamatory content related to Karur stampede. With a significant following on social media, his supporters condemn action against him by calling it intolerant and imprudent.



Police sources said the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Police registered a suo motu case against the YouTuber for his critical commentary on the functioning of the state government. Maridhas has been brought to Chennai for further questioning.