Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Declares Political Contest Now Binary Between TVK And DMK, No Space For AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay | X @ANI

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday made a bold declaration, stating that the state's political future is now a binary contest between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with no possibility of outside influence.

By emphasising that there is "no role or space" for anyone else, the TVK Chief's remarks could be seen as a pointed remark to the AIADMK, signalling an effort to marginalise the party that has historically anchored one side of Tamil Nadu's long-standing duopoly.

Addressing a public rally in Tiruchirappalli, Vijay said, "Even now, I say this politically: the contest is only between two parties, one is the DMK and the other is the TVK. There is no role or space for anyone else in between."

Highlighting the massive electoral support his party received in its debut, the CM said it is unprecedented.

#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay addresses a public meeting at the St. Joseph’s College ground, to thank the people of the Tiruchirapalli East constituency for giving a mandate to his party



(Source: TN-DIPR) pic.twitter.com/wEV7KcUm52 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

"They said that even late CM MGR did not secure this much vote share in his very first election. Yet today, you have extended such tremendous support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. I am not comparing myself to M.G.R. MGR is MGR, but I am your Vijay, who has come to work in the path shown by MGR, Anna, and Periyar," he told the crowd.

His assertions came during a public rally in Tiruchirappalli, where he thanked the people for choosing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and shifting away from the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

He took a jibe at political opponents, noting that while they had said that they would observe for the first six months, they couldn't stay silent for six days.

Reflecting on the election results, Vijay framed his victory as a rejection of traditional power dynamics in the state.

"Only a few weeks have passed since I assumed office, yet those who claimed they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. By rejecting the two people who had been taking turns deceiving you for so many years, you chose your Vijay, your elder brother, your younger brother, who came to genuinely work for you, and made him not the Chief Minister, but your first servant," he said.

Reassuring the people of Tiruchirappalli East, where he had won from in the Assembly Elections but later resigned and retained his Perambur constituency, he emphasised that he has a personal connection to the place.

"Now, people refer to me as the MLA of the Perambur constituency. That is only in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Election Commission. But as far as I am concerned, the people of the Tiruchirappalli constituency are also very, very close to my heart," he said.

"My special greetings and my heartfelt thanks to all the people of the Tiruchirappalli East constituency," said the CM.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held across the state in a single phase on April 23. During the vote counting held on May 4, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam created a major political milestone by securing 108 seats and forming the government.

On May 10, Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)