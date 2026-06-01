VIDEO: Lionel Messi's 70-ft Statue In Kolkata Dismantled Due To Structural Damage, 6 Months After Inauguration

Lionel Messi's statue in Kolkata, West Bengal was dismantled on Monday just 6 months after the Argentine footballer had himself virtually inaugurated the same. The trophy unveiled in December during Messi's visit, suffered 'structural damages' and was reportedly swaying in strong winds, forcing it to be taken down.

As per multiple videos from the location, two hydraulic cranes were deployed as engineers and workers gathered around to take the monument down. The structure was earlier secured with ropes to prevent it from collapsing before being uninstalled.

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A formal complaint was reportedly lodged at the Lake Town Police Station, with residents urging authorities to take immediate action. Several locals have called for the statue to be relocated or reinforced to prevent any untoward incident.

The statue's rather short life sums up the 'messy situation' in Kolkata. Messi's appearance for this Goat India tour was marred by controversy. The Argentine was escorted by his security personnel after being mobbed by officials and bureaucrats. Fans were denied the opportunity to see him, who then proceeded to vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium.

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The statue of Lionel Messi near the Lake Town Clock Tower was installed in December 2025 during Messi’s India tour. The 70-foot structure was unveiled as a tribute to the Argentine football icon and quickly became a major attraction for football fans in Kolkata, a city known for its deep passion for the sport. Located along the busy VIP Road crossing, the statue has drawn large crowds and frequent photo opportunities since its installation.