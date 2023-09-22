YouTube Pulls Out Vinodh Kumar's 'String' Again; Quotes Severe Violations Of Community Guidelines

Social media platform YouTube recently took action against the "String" channel by permanently deleting it from the platform. | Instagram

Social media platform YouTube recently took action against the "String" channel by permanently deleting it from the platform. The String channel disclosed on their 'X' handle that YouTube deleted their channel without any prior notifications, strikes, or clear indications of policy violations.

"Severe or repeated violations of their Community Guidelines"

According to the String team, YouTube justified this drastic action by citing severe or repeated violations of their Community Guidelines as the primary reason for the channel's removal. In an email screenshot shared by String, YouTube mentioned its obligation to take such actions to "protect other users" on the platform. The platform's policy explicitly states that channels violating Community Guidelines or Terms of Service may either receive a strike or face termination.

The policy emphasizes that any attempts to evade a strike restriction or previous termination can result in the termination of existing YouTube channels, new channels, or those where such violations are repeatedly or prominently featured.

This channel is especially known for its pro BJP content that has violated community guidelines multiple times. The host in almost all of its videos, a young man named Vinodh Kumar, has been accused by many of spreading misinformation and hatred against other religions and ideologies. In one such video, he claims that the politicians in South India are brainwashing citizens to believe that the British were their grandparents. He goes on to even tell people opposing Hindi language to live in forests along with 'tribal' people.

YouTube's actions on this channel are not entirely unprecedented. In the past, YouTube removed content related to the "Greta Thunberg Toolkit" for reasons related to "harassment and bullying."

This incident underscores YouTube's commitment to enforcing its Community Guidelines, even if it means taking down content or channels that are perceived as violating these guidelines.

