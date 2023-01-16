Youth Congress to reserve one general secretary's post for transgenders at state level

Representative pic/ ANI

Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, will now have a transgender general secretary as well. The organisation has reserved one post of general secretary for this marginalised community at the state level.

The membership drive and organisational election of the Rajasthan Youth Congress are under process. The party has changed the setup of the organization at the state level.

The number of posts of vice presidents and general secretaries has been increased to accommodate more workers and some posts have been reserved to give representation to all sections of society, including transgenders.

The Pradesh Returning Officer for elections of Rajasthan Youth Congress, Vipin Negi said, "we want to reach every section of the society so the posts have been made reserved for all sections and this has been done across the nation. All the state units will have the same setup of the organisation."

Eight Vice Presidents at State Level

As per the election document of the Youth Congress, there will be eight vice-presidents at the state level, out of which five will be reserved for SC, ST, OBC, minority and women.

Similarly, there will be 45 general secretaries out of which 14 posts are open for all, three each for SC and STs, five each for OBC and minorities, 11 for women, two for SC/ST women, and one for physically handicapped and one for transgender.

"We have made the process easy to give representation to all sections. One needs a minimum of two votes to get elected which would not be a problem even for transgender," said Negi.

