e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouth Congress to reserve one general secretary's post for transgenders at state level

Youth Congress to reserve one general secretary's post for transgenders at state level

Youth Congress wants to reach every section of the society so the posts have been made reserved for all sections across the country.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic/ ANI
Follow us on

Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, will now have a transgender general secretary as well. The organisation has reserved one post of general secretary for this marginalised community at the state level.

The membership drive and organisational election of the Rajasthan Youth Congress are under process. The party has changed the setup of the organization at the state level.

The number of posts of vice presidents and general secretaries has been increased to accommodate more workers and some posts have been reserved to give representation to all sections of society, including transgenders.

Read Also
Bombay HC asks govt's stand on jobs for transgenders in power co
article-image

The Pradesh Returning Officer for elections of Rajasthan Youth Congress, Vipin Negi said, "we want to reach every section of the society so the posts have been made reserved for all sections and this has been done across the nation. All the state units will have the same setup of the organisation."

Eight Vice Presidents at State Level

As per the election document of the Youth Congress, there will be eight vice-presidents at the state level, out of which five will be reserved for SC, ST, OBC, minority and women.

Similarly, there will be 45 general secretaries out of which 14 posts are open for all, three each for SC and STs, five each for OBC and minorities, 11 for women, two for SC/ST women, and one for physically handicapped and one for transgender.

"We have made the process easy to give representation to all sections. One needs a minimum of two votes to get elected which would not be a problem even for transgender," said Negi.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Youth Congress functionary booked for 'derogatory' social media post against BJP MLC
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Extramarital dating app Gleeden now has 2 million users in India; 10 million worldwide

Extramarital dating app Gleeden now has 2 million users in India; 10 million worldwide

Live-streaming of proceedings: Supreme Court agrees to consider suggestions made by senior advocate...

Live-streaming of proceedings: Supreme Court agrees to consider suggestions made by senior advocate...

Uttar Pradesh: Banke Bihari temple in Mathura to have corridor like Kashi Vishwanath; localites...

Uttar Pradesh: Banke Bihari temple in Mathura to have corridor like Kashi Vishwanath; localites...

Youth Congress to reserve one general secretary's post for transgenders at state level

Youth Congress to reserve one general secretary's post for transgenders at state level

Ganga Vilas river cruise 'obscene', threat to Gangetic dolphin: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Ganga Vilas river cruise 'obscene', threat to Gangetic dolphin: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh