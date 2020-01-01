Youth Congress' prediction of Rahul Gandhi as next PM has Twitter in splits

Twitter loves to troll people and some of its favourite victims are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Twitter loves to make fun of India’s best Pappu, the name given to Rahul Gandhi by his opposition and dedicated trolls.

With the year 2019 ended, there were too many social media trends either describing the gone year or what people are going to be looking for in 2020. In one such Twitter trend, #2019in5words, Twitterati wrote in five words what the year 2019 meant for them.

Taking part in the trend, the Congress’ Youth wing on twitter also decided to take part in the trend. On December 29, The Youth Congress’ twitter handle tweeted the #2019in5words to speculate that the next Prime Minister of India will be the most Congress leader with the image of most undisputed on stupidity, Rahul Gandhi.

The tweet read, “Rahul Gandhi is next PM #2019in5words”