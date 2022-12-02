'You're a Muslim & we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you?': Assam BJP MLA D Kalita replies to AIUDF president

Assam BJP MLA D Kalita |

The Assam BJP MLA D Kalita giving a reply to AIUDF President and MP Badruddin Ajmal's statement on Hindu women, said that the Hindu don't need to learn from Muslims.

Earlier, Ajmal had said on the population of Hindus, that Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 after the permissible age by the government. He said, "On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don't give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money...," the AIDUF chief said.

The MLA said, "You're a Muslim & we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you? It's the country of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita. There's no place for Bangladeshis here. We don't have to learn from Muslims."

You're a Muslim & we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you? It's the country of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita. There's no place for Bangladeshis here. We don't have to learn from Muslims: Assam BJP MLA D Kalita on AIUDF Pres & MP Badruddin Ajmal's statement on Hindu women pic.twitter.com/T8UMPvdzWQ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

When asked about claims that the Muslim population was increasing the AIDUF chief said, "After the age of 40 they get married under parental pressure... So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land then only you can bear good crops. There will then be growth."

#WATCH | Hindus should follow the Muslim formula of getting their girls married at 18-20 years, says AIUDF President & MP, Badruddin Ajmal. pic.twitter.com/QXIMrFu7g8 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

On Assam CM's 'Love Jihad' comment

Ajmal, while referring 'Love Jihad', had said, "They (Hindus) should also follow adopt the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age, get them married at the age of 20-22, get the girls married at 18-20 years and then see how many children are born... ."

AIUDF chief Ajmal also responded to recent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments on "Love Jihad" with reference to the Shraddha Walker murder case that had gripped the national capital recently.