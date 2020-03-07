'Your MPs are dumb, deaf and blind': 8-year-old activist Licypriya Kangujam hits out at political parties

After turning down Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 8-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam has hit out at all the politicians and political parties on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Kangujam said that she doesn't expect anything from anyone, but she wants the leaders to listen to her. "Dear brothers/ sisters/ Sir/ Madam, Stop all propaganda to bully me. I’m not against anyone. I just wants system change, not climate change. I don’t expect anything from anyone except I want our leaders to listen my voice. I believe my rejection will helps to listen my voice," she said.