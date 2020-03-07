'Your MPs are dumb, deaf and blind': 8-year-old activist Licypriya Kangujam hits out at political parties

After turning down Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 8-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam has hit out at all the politicians and political parties on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, Kangujam said that she doesn't expect anything from anyone, but she wants the leaders to listen to her. "Dear brothers/ sisters/ Sir/ Madam, Stop all propaganda to bully me. I’m not against anyone. I just wants system change, not climate change. I don’t expect anything from anyone except I want our leaders to listen my voice. I believe my rejection will helps to listen my voice," she said.
Kangujam further addressed the politicians and political parties, asking them to help rise her voice at the ongoing Parliament session. She added that they must never use her for their political gains and propaganda. "Dear politicians & political parties, I don’t need appreciation for this. Instead ask your MPs to rise my voice at the ongoing Parliament session. Never attempt to use me for your political gains and propagandas. don’t appreciate it. I’m not in your favour," she wrote.
The India Peace Prize awardee said that the MPs are dumb, deaf and blind, and aren't acting against the Climate Change. "Your MPs also dumb, deaf and blind. Nothing more or less by Government ruling MPs. This is complete failure. Act Now. #ClimateCrisis," she tweeted.
Earlier in the day, she turned down PM Modi’s offer to be part of #SheInspiresUs initiative for International Women’s Day 2020.
She wrote, "Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour. Jai Hind!”
