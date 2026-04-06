 'Your Hands Might Get Tired…': PM Narendra Modi Pauses Speech After Spotting Child Holding His Picture At Assam Rally | VIDEO
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HomeIndia'Your Hands Might Get Tired…': PM Narendra Modi Pauses Speech After Spotting Child Holding His Picture At Assam Rally | VIDEO

'Your Hands Might Get Tired…': PM Narendra Modi Pauses Speech After Spotting Child Holding His Picture At Assam Rally | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his speech during a BJP rally in Assam after noticing a young boy holding his sketch high in the crowd for a long time. Moved by the gesture, he asked SPG personnel to collect it, saying the child’s hands might get tired, drawing applause and going viral online.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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At a high-energy election rally in Barpeta, Assam, a heartfelt moment involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi stole the spotlight, even as he launched sharp attacks on the Congress over infiltration and land encroachment.

During the rally, PM Modi noticed a young boy standing in the crowd for a long time, holding up a sketch of the Prime Minister with his hands raised. The child appeared eager to catch Modi’s attention despite the massive gathering.

Moved by the gesture, Modi paused his speech and said, “Look, this child is standing with a drawing, take this drawing as well. His hands might get tired.” He then directed the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel to collect the sketch quickly, adding, “Keep your hands down, you’ll get tired, son. Thank you so much for bringing such a wonderful drawing.”

Crowd Reacts To PM’s Gesture

The touching exchange quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the Prime Minister for acknowledging the young supporter in the middle of a charged political event.

Sharp Attack On Congress Over ‘Infiltrators’

Shifting back to politics, Modi accused the Congress of attempting to introduce laws that would treat infiltrators as “victims,” claiming it could put Assam’s indigenous population at risk.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party was actively working to remove illegal encroachments, while alleging that Congress was opposing such actions and supporting infiltrators.

Claims Over Encroachment On Sacred Lands

The Prime Minister further alleged that under Congress rule, infiltrators had occupied large tracts of land belonging to Barpeta’s revered Satras.

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Referring to saints like Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Damodardev, and Haridev, Modi said these spiritual traditions are central to Assam’s identity, accusing Congress of allowing illegal encroachments on lands linked to these institutions.

Campaign Heats Up In Assam

The rally in Barpeta comes as campaigning intensifies ahead of the upcoming Assam elections, with both BJP and Congress sharpening their narratives around identity, land, and security.

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